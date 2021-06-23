Raydium Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for $3.43 or 0.00010364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $178.88 million and $16.95 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00046186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00106238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00167593 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,167.92 or 1.00193635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002696 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,134,760 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

