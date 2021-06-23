Raymond James Reiterates “Strong-Buy” Rating for Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 95.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Profound Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

PROF stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $375.40 million, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.14. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 385.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Profound Medical will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 47.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

