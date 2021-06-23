RChain (REV) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $460,008.00

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 36.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. RChain has a market cap of $94.55 million and $460,008.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RChain has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. One RChain coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00054246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00020730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $213.04 or 0.00633015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00078858 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00039963 BTC.

About RChain

RChain is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 613,402,841 coins. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

