Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CVB Financial (CVBF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CVB Financial (NASDAQ: CVBF):

6/22/2021 – CVB Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

6/16/2021 – CVB Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

6/15/2021 – CVB Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

6/8/2021 – CVB Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

6/7/2021 – CVB Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

4/27/2021 – CVB Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Get CVB Financial Corp alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $117.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.38%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in CVB Financial by 495.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in CVB Financial by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.