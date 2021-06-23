Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,948,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,146 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $129,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 14.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth $70,324,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,677,000 after acquiring an additional 759,662 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 874.9% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 687,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,805,000 after acquiring an additional 617,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Redfin by 198.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 268,628 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin stock opened at $58.93 on Wednesday. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,473.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $181,655.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 823 shares in the company, valued at $47,445.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $102,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,231.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,246 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,748. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.