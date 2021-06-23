RedFOX Labs Market Capitalization Hits $72.03 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $72.03 million and approximately $734,684.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.91 or 0.00324983 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00192465 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00107516 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00010239 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

