Reef Trading Down 26.8% Over Last Week (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market capitalization of $193.56 million and $38.67 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Reef has traded down 26.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00088577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00054389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00020673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.05 or 0.00634986 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

