Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $225.58 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $225,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $553.33.

Shares of MKTX stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $459.73. 1,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,565. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $468.78. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,704.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total value of $1,849,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

