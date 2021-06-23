Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $618.10 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,174,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,473,144 shares during the period. The Kroger comprises about 0.8% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $618,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,254,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,609,000 after buying an additional 1,082,663 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Shares of KR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 79,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,110,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.54. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,801.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,674,220 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

