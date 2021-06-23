Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,328,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 785,583 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.51% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $508,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $2,719,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3,251.1% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 167,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after buying an additional 162,557 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 133,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after buying an additional 36,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

Shares of ALXN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.08. The company had a trading volume of 20,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,659. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $183.05.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

