RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) PT Lowered to $164.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RNR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $145.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.75. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $142.61 and a 1 year high of $191.24.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,644,000 after purchasing an additional 398,563 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,151,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 976,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,466,000 after purchasing an additional 32,381 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 713,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,293,000 after purchasing an additional 146,453 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

