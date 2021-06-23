Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Down 3.3%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s share price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.94 and last traded at $30.95. Approximately 381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 124,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RNLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Investec raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -200.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

