Renault (EPA:RNO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Renault SA (EPA:RNO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €36.06 ($42.42). Renault shares last traded at €35.91 ($42.25), with a volume of 1,261,181 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on RNO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.75 ($44.41).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

