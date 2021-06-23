ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.53 million.

NYSE SOL traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.66. 79,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,962. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $604.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOL. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.86.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

