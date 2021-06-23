Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kelt Exploration Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kelt Exploration in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Kelt Exploration’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$59.84 million for the quarter.
Shares of KEL opened at C$3.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$629.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$1.34 and a twelve month high of C$3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.97.
In other news, Director David John Wilson acquired 501,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,202,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,927,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,025,496.
Kelt Exploration Company Profile
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.
