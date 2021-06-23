Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Continental Resources (CLR)

Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/18/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $34.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/8/2021 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Continental Resources has a premier position in the Bakken area. The shale play, which is ranked among the country’s largest onshore oilfields, produces a premium quality of crude. Moreover, its operations in the SCOOP and STACK plays of Oklahoma generate huge profits for the company. Also, from 2019 levels, it expects oil equivalent production to see a CAGR 8-10% rise till 2023. This will likely help the company generate an average annual free cash flow of $3.5-$4 billion over the five years. However, escalating production expenses can affect the company’s profit levels in 2021. Moreover, its balance sheet has significant debt exposure with $4,971.1 million in long-term debt and only $96.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, restricting the explorer’s financial flexibility. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

6/3/2021 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

6/3/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/26/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

5/17/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/30/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $26.00 to $36.00.

4/30/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $26.00 to $36.00.

4/29/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CLR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,039. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.24 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.61%.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Continental Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Continental Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in Continental Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 17,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

