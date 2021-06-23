Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 115.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,904 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $10,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REZI. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,110,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,966,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,488.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,674,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

REZI opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 2.58.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REZI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

