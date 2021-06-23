ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 175.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,070 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 90.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,871,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of ResMed by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ResMed by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.57.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,622.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $291,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,284.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,613,775. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.04. 11,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,887. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $242.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 77.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.80.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

