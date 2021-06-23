Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 1,933 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Vontier were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier stock opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.