Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 492,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.38% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $25,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 74.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.