Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,634,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 492,659 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $25,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

ROIC opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.53. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

