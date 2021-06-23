Reviewing China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) and Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN)

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) and China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Capstone Green Energy has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Yuchai International has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

23.0% of Capstone Green Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of China Yuchai International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Capstone Green Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capstone Green Energy and China Yuchai International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Green Energy $67.64 million 1.11 -$18.39 million ($1.25) -4.65 China Yuchai International $3.15 billion 0.23 $84.82 million $2.06 8.79

China Yuchai International has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Green Energy. Capstone Green Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Yuchai International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Capstone Green Energy and China Yuchai International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Green Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Yuchai International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Green Energy and China Yuchai International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Green Energy -27.18% -176.39% -19.23% China Yuchai International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

China Yuchai International beats Capstone Green Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply. The company's microturbines are also used as battery charging generators for use in hybrid electric vehicle applications. It also provides various accessories, including rotary gas compressors with digital controls; integrated heat recovery modules for CHP applications; dual mode controllers that allow automatic transition between grid connect and stand-alone modes; batteries with digital controls for stand-alone or dual-mode operations; batteries with digital controls; power servers for multipacked installations; protocol converters for Internet access; packaging options; and miscellaneous parts, such as frames, exhaust ducting, backflow dampers, and installation hardware. In addition, the company remanufactures microturbine engines; and offers after-market parts and services. It markets and sells its products primarily through distributors and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation and changed its name to Capstone Green Energy Corporation in April 2021. Capstone Green Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems. It also manufactures diesel engines for construction and agriculture applications, as well as supplies after-market parts and services. In addition, it engages in hospitality and property development activities. Further, the company designs, produces, and sells exhaust emission control systems. China Yuchai International Limited distributes its engines directly to auto original equipment manufacturers, agents, and retailers, as well as provides maintenance and retrofitting services. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Singapore.

