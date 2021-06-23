Reviewing Freedom (FRHC) & The Competition

Freedom (NASDAQ: FRHC) is one of 51 public companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Freedom to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Freedom and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A Freedom Competitors 489 2157 2165 70 2.37

As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 6.58%. Given Freedom’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Freedom has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Freedom has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freedom’s competitors have a beta of 1.70, suggesting that their average share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freedom and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom $121.90 million $24.84 million 161.58 Freedom Competitors $6.29 billion $1.12 billion 29.21

Freedom’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Freedom. Freedom is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Freedom and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom 36.16% 53.54% 8.89% Freedom Competitors 33.81% 20.35% 5.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Freedom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 72.9% of Freedom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services. It also provides capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings and follow-on offerings; and debt capital markets solutions that focuses on structuring and distributing private and public debt for various purposes, including buyouts, acquisitions, growth capital financings, and recapitalizations. In addition, the company is involved in trading, investment, and brokerage activities. Further, it act as an intermediary between borrowers and lenders of short-term funds and provide funding for various inventory positions; and employs repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements in proprietary trading activities. It has operations primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Cyprus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

