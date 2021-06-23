Reviewing Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) & Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) and Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Frontier Communications and Telephone and Data Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Telephone and Data Systems 0 1 4 1 3.00

Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus price target of $30.08, indicating a potential upside of 28.89%. Given Telephone and Data Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telephone and Data Systems is more favorable than Frontier Communications.

Risk & Volatility

Frontier Communications has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telephone and Data Systems has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frontier Communications and Telephone and Data Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications $7.16 billion 0.00 -$402.00 million N/A N/A Telephone and Data Systems $5.23 billion 0.51 $226.00 million $1.93 12.09

Telephone and Data Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Frontier Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications and Telephone and Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications -2.26% -9.56% 2.78% Telephone and Data Systems 4.09% 3.87% 1.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Frontier Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Telephone and Data Systems beats Frontier Communications on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 3.6 million customers and 3.1 million broadband subscribers in 25 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions. It also provides replace and repair services; Trade-In program through which it buys customers' used equipment; internet connections and all-home WI-FI services; TDS TV+, an integrated cloud television platform that offers video content; local and long-distance telephone service, VoIP, and enhanced services; and broadband, IP-based services, and hosted voice and video collaboration services. It sells its products through retail sales, direct sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through ecommerce and telesales. As of December 31, 2020, the company offers its services to customers 5 million wireless connections, and 1.2 million wireline and cable connections. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

