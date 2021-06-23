Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Get Rexnord alerts:

NYSE RXN opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $804,706.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $109,405.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RXN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.