RF Industries Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,012 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 988% compared to the average daily volume of 93 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RFIL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 53,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $397,176.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $38,184.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 61,416 shares of company stock valued at $449,172. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 28,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 28,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

RFIL stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.51 million, a PE ratio of -157.00 and a beta of 1.12. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $8.67.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. As a group, analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

