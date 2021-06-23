RF Industries Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,012 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 988% compared to the average daily volume of 93 put options.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on RFIL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.
In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 53,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $397,176.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $38,184.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 61,416 shares of company stock valued at $449,172. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
RFIL stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.51 million, a PE ratio of -157.00 and a beta of 1.12. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $8.67.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. As a group, analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
