Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Pure Cycle worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Cycle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after purchasing an additional 30,909 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 318,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 60,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pure Cycle by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 19,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.65. Pure Cycle Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 88.03%. The company had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

