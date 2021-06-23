Rhumbline Advisers Has $279,000 Position in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in South Plains Financial by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 21,224 shares during the period. 23.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

South Plains Financial stock opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $424.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.68. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $25.08.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

South Plains Financial Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

