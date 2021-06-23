Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of OncoCyte worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.27. OncoCyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $493.38 million, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 1,123.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. On average, research analysts expect that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OCX has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

