Rhumbline Advisers Makes New $364,000 Investment in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $160,929,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,646,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,921,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,300,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,829,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,332,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 57,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $1,394,976.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,014 shares of company stock worth $1,848,636. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.64. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.