Rhumbline Advisers Sells 132,532 Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 73.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,532 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of VYNE Therapeutics worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYNE. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 203,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,988,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,378 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 121,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VYNE shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VYNE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 12,500 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

VYNE stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $184.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 375.26% and a negative net margin of 1,009.70%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

