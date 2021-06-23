Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,880 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $313.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TAST shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Carrols Restaurant Group Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.