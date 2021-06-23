Rhumbline Advisers Sells 740 Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,113 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in LCNB were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LCNB. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LCNB by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,981,000 after buying an additional 50,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 20,797 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60. LCNB Corp. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. LCNB had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that LCNB Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

