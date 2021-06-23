Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RIO. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

NYSE RIO opened at $83.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.24. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

