Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 91.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,533 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RBA. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,264.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $39.14 and a twelve month high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

