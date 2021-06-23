Ritocoin (RITO) One Day Volume Tops $33.00

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Ritocoin has a total market cap of $373,331.44 and approximately $33.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ritocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ritocoin has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00047403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00108673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00165122 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,458.22 or 0.99658098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Ritocoin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,607,326,415 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,256,051 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org

Buying and Selling Ritocoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ritocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ritocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

