RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 60.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,991,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,322,000 after buying an additional 1,619,252 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,182,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,630,000 after buying an additional 1,409,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,096,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,610,000 after buying an additional 561,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,782,000 after buying an additional 354,350 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.28.

RLJ stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

