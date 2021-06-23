RMR Wealth Builders Boosts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Humana were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 4.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $475.94.

Shares of HUM traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $435.10. 7,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,296. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.20. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.06 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

