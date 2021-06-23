RMR Wealth Builders Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.91.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $191.55. The company had a trading volume of 82,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.93 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

