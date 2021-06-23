RMR Wealth Builders Purchases 1,621 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 318.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $26.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $649.86. The stock had a trading volume of 890,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,438,693. The business’s fifty day moving average is $641.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.43 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.03 billion, a PE ratio of 623.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,836,763. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $467.86.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.