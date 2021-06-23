Robert Guenthner Sells 5,902 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $332,577.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 519,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,285,996.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $353,588.82.

On Thursday, May 6th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $331,161.22.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $353,765.88.

On Thursday, April 8th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $365,392.82.

On Thursday, March 25th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $323,311.56.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

