Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

