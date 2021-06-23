Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth $66,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 16.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $384,551,000 after purchasing an additional 479,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,660,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $162,688,000 after purchasing an additional 468,027 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at $37,118,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,407,000 after purchasing an additional 275,733 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

HRC stock opened at $112.84 on Wednesday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.