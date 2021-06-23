Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $40,000 Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 44.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISBC opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Investors Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ISBC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

