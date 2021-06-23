Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 376 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 361.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 480 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 54,256.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $2,259,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $2,063,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.39 and a 12-month high of $118.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 80.40 and a beta of 0.88.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPSC. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

