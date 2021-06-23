Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 685 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 655,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 58,266 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 23,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

