Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 749.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,972 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 74,972 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDEV. KeyCorp increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 6.56.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.