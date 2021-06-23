Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc trimmed its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Rollins by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 1.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Rollins by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 3.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

ROL opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

