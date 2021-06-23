Rotharium 1-Day Volume Tops $185,168.00 (RTH)

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One Rotharium coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00003244 BTC on popular exchanges. Rotharium has a market cap of $3.97 million and $185,168.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rotharium has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00054815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00021288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.52 or 0.00635816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00040860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00079511 BTC.

About Rotharium

Rotharium (CRYPTO:RTH) is a coin. Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 coins and its circulating supply is 3,577,270 coins. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rotharium Platform is the gate to the blockchain and enables users to integrate their apps into the blockchain ecosystem. Rotharium Platform helps to create decentralized and transparent business processes. Rotharium Platform interfaces allow connection of standard cloud or on-premise database solutions to the blockchain. “

Rotharium Coin Trading

