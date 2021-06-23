Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Shares Down 5.3%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) shares were down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.08 and last traded at $39.08. Approximately 10,899,505 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.54.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

